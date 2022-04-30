Our genitals are the most sensitive part of the whole body and maintaining proper cleanliness of the area is important, especially for women, who are more prone to vaginal infections. Dr. Vijayalakshmi, a Gynecologist based in Uttarakhand says that usually, a woman’s vagina does not require cleaning using soap or any other chemical-based products. The vagina has the ability to clean itself. Therefore, clean lukewarm or normal water can be used to clean the region.

Avoid using chemical-rich products there!

Dr. Vijayalakshmi explains that there are various types of vaginal or intimate wash available in the market today, which claim to reduce the risk of infection in the area. However, if used regularly, it can at times have a negative effect. Therefore, such products should only be used if advised by the doctor.

She also mentions that during the summer season, chances of sweat getting accumulated in the pubic hair are high, which further increases the risk of vaginal infections. Thus, it is important to clean the genital area with lukewarm or normal water every day. But if one experiences excessive sweating in the pubic region, a mild, herbal and chemical-free soap can be used to clean the region and properly pat dry the area after washing before wearing garments. Apart from this, here are some more tips to keep in mind:

Regularly trim the pubic hair to avoid the growth of bacteria that causes infections. Do not use hair removal creams for hair removal as they contain numerous chemicals.

Always prefer wearing cotton underwear since they have the ability to absorb sweat.

In case of excessive sweating in the region due to high temperatures, change your underwear twice a day.

During periods, change tampons and pads at regular intervals.

Vaginal discharge often has a slight odour, but no talcum powder or spray should be used to get rid of it. If the odour is too strong, contact a doctor immediately.

Never use scented or chemical-rich soaps to wash the genitalia. Lukewarm water is considered ideal.

Use proper precautions while having sexual intercourse to avoid the risk of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs). Also, wash your genitals thoroughly after having sex.

Even if after following all the aforementioned tips, one experiences itching, burning sensation or any other related issues, a doctor must be contacted immediately.

Also Read: Is menstrual pain troubling you? Here is what can be causing it!