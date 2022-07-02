The monsoon season is all about sipping a hot cup of tea while relaxing on the balcony and watching the rain drops fall. However, as tempting as it sounds to spend some time this way, the weather holds a high possibility of giving you could and cough. So how can you avoid these infections? Well, herbal tea is the answer!

Tea tops the list of favorite beverages in India and adding herbs or certain spices to a hot cup can do wonders to your health. Therefore, here are a few add-ons for your tea, that will help in improving health and keeping seasonal infections at bay.

