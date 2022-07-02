This monsoon, make your tea healthy with these 5 amazing herbs
Published on: 1 hours ago
The monsoon season is all about sipping a hot cup of tea while relaxing on the balcony and watching the rain drops fall. However, as tempting as it sounds to spend some time this way, the weather holds a high possibility of giving you could and cough. So how can you avoid these infections? Well, herbal tea is the answer!
Tea tops the list of favorite beverages in India and adding herbs or certain spices to a hot cup can do wonders to your health. Therefore, here are a few add-ons for your tea, that will help in improving health and keeping seasonal infections at bay.
- Tulsi/Holy basil
In the realm of therapeutic herbs, Tulsi is a legendary rockstar. Just a cup of tulsi blended tea can help alleviate chest congestion, unclog the nose and reduce the symptoms of cold and cough if any. Vitamin A, D, iron, fibre, and other components found in tulsi help destroy bacteria and improve immunity. Additionally, tulsi is a fantastic herb for maintaining good oral and dental health.
- Turmeric
Turmeric contains curcumin, desmethoxycurcumin, and bis-desmethoxycurcumin, which can fortify the inner core of our bodies. Due to turmeric's antibacterial characteristics, it can treat numerous infections that arise during the monsoon season. It is used to prevent and alleviate symptoms of colds and sore throats. Turmeric also has natural anti-inflammatory properties, that help fight against inflammation caused by any disease or illness.
- Saptaparna
During monsoon, the chances of having malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases are higher. The ancient saptaparna tree is a potent herbal weapon in the fight against these diseases. This herb has potent antimalarial properties and its antipyretic effect helps lower fever. Additionally, it can strengthen the body's overall resistance to malaria, as well as aid in the relief of numerous skin issues and gastrointestinal pain.
- Ginger
While eating fritters (pakodas) and samosa on the streets can be rather tempting, it can come with the problem of terrible stomach ache. Therefore, having ginger tea is a fantastic idea. Ginger enhances digestion and metabolic functions, hence improving gut health. Ginger tea is also very effective for people who experience morning sickness.
- Hibiscus
Hibiscus is rich in beta-carotene, vitamin C, and anthocyanin, which makes it one of the best ingredients to be added to tea. It keeps our immune system in equilibrium, preventing the emergence of an infection or illness. Hibiscus also has high levels of antioxidants and has antibacterial properties. (With agency inputs)
