Dry fruits are believed to be ideal snacks since they do not have any negative effects on the body as such and have innumerable benefits. When we talk about dry fruits, we instantly think about cashews, almonds and pistachios, but besides these, raisins too are important for health and help in boosting energy in the body. There are different types of raisins available in the market, but today, we will list out some benefits of black raisins.

A Pune-based dietician, Radhika Kalra says that black raisins are very helpful in reducing weight, maintaining energy in the body and preventing many diseases. It is packed with medicinal properties and is good for overall health including hair and skin.

Nutrients found in black raisins

Radhika informs that black raisins are made out of black grapes and it consists of fiber, protein, calcium, antioxidants, potassium and polyphenols. It is also a good source of iron, potassium and manganese.

Keeps blood pressure under control

According to the United States Department of Agriculture and research published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the polyphenols, fiber and potassium found in black raisins help in lowering high blood pressure. Our expert states that high potassium levels found in raisins help in reducing sodium in the blood, which in turn controls the blood pressure.

Beneficial for bones

Black raisins also contain boron, a mineral that is considered very beneficial for bone health. And as we all know, calcium is essential for our bones and this too is found in raisins. Therefore, the consumption of black raisins is good for bone health, especially for people suffering from osteoporosis.

Enhances blood flow

Many researches done on black raisins have found that since iron is found in abundance in it, consuming a handful of black raisins on a regular basis provides relief from problems like anemia. Besides this, it is also beneficial for relieving menstrual pain.

Reduces bad cholesterol

A research published on NCBI in the same regard states that regular consumption of black raisins can reduce Low-density Lipoprotein or bad cholesterol and triglyceride (a type of fat present in the blood). Besides this, fiber and polyphenols present in raisins also help in controlling cholesterol.

Strengthens the immune system

We all are aware that foods containing vitamin C are considered to be helpful in boosting the immunity of the body and protecting against various infections and diseases. Black raisins too are rich in vitamin C and are helpful for the same.

Enhances digestion

Being rich in fiber, black raisins provide relief in many digestive problems such as constipation and keep the digestive system healthy.

Improves skin and hair health

The consumption of black raisins is also considered beneficial for the health of the skin and hair. Raisins have antioxidative and antibacterial properties, which help in preventing and providing relief from several bacterial infections associated with the skin. Also, iron and vitamins present in it also help in maintaining hair quality.

