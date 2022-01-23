This research, on how COVID-19 was associated with eating disorders, is one of the largest national observational studies to capture the impact of the pandemic; capturing the course of Australia’s second wave, including Victoria’s major lockdown. Data shows widespread increases in all eating disorder symptoms, particularly body image concerns (88 percent of participants), food restriction (74 percent) and binge eating (66 percent).

Of participants with clinically significant eating disorders, 40 percent had never received a formal diagnosis or treatment. Study highlights the need to identify and support those living with eating disorders as an acute pandemic mental health issue, which has potential long-term impacts. Overall, the online survey data showed an increase in all eating disorder symptoms during COVID lockdowns, with increased body image concerns, food restriction and binge eating, reported by the majority of participants. There was also a significant experience of depression, anxiety, stress and loneliness.

The study further revealed alarmingly low diagnosis and treatment rates. While nearly all participants (96 percent) reported experiencing active eating disorder symptoms at the time of the survey, only half were engaged in treatment. In addition, of those participants found to have an eating disorder of clinical significance, 40 percent had never been formally diagnosed.

Lead researcher Dr Jane Miskovic-Wheatley says that while the public health response to COVID-19 has been necessary, it has magnified many eating disorder risk factors and triggers, putting many vulnerable people at risk. “We found that the risk factors most strongly linked with worsening eating disorder symptoms included: changes in daily routine, restricted access to support people, changes to treatment, and exposure to news coverage and social media.” Factors such as these have exacerbated existing symptoms for many people.

“We are also seeing the development of new symptoms among people with no previous experience of those symptoms.“Among the worst affected were those participants not actively engaged in treatment during the pandemic, those experiencing loneliness, and those with co-occurring mental health conditions,” says Dr Miskovic-Wheatley. “We were able to capture the beginning, middle and end of the first significant wave in Australia, including Victoria’s main lockdown, and our concern is that if these waves keep continuing, the impact might become more and more pronounced.”

InsideOut psychologist Rachel Simeone says that even though many jurisdictions are now starting to open up, clients with eating disorders are continuing to struggle. “For many people experiencing an eating disorder, it will take a lot of time to recover from the hit that the COVID pandemic and associated health measures have delivered over the past two years. We cannot assume that eating disorders will simply resolve when restrictions ease.”

