Hyderabad: The festival of Shardiya Navratri, which begins in the month of Ashwin during the Shukla Paksha (Waxing phase of the moon), began on Monday (26th September) in the year 2022. People worship the nine incarnations of the Goddess Durga, known as Navdurga, on each day of the festival.

The second day of Navratri will be marked on September 27. According to Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi will be in effect from 3:08 AM on September 27 to 2:28 AM on September 28.

On the second day of the festival, devotees worship Goddess Brahmacharini, goddess of devotion and perseverance.

Goddess Brahmacharini

Goddess Brahmacharini wears white clothes, holding a Japa Mala (String of Beads) in her Right hand and a Kamandala ( a water pot) in her Left hand. Goddess Brahmacharini is the second aspect of the Navadurga forms of Mahadevi and therefore worshipped on the second day of Navratri.

Also read: Navratri 2022- Day 1: Ghatsthapna, Puja Vidhi, Bhog to offer Goddess Shailputri

It is said that Goddess Parvati did severe penance, for about 5000 years, in order to persuade Lord Shiva to marry her. During the entire penance she was feeding herself Belpatra and river water. This perseverance garnered her the name Brahmacharini - a female who persuades sacred religious knowledge, according to Vedic texts.

Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi: On the second day, the idol of Goddess Brahmacharini is dipped in honey and milk and finally vermillion is applied to the forehead of the idol. Devotees offer hibiscus and white lotus flowers, sandalwood, milk, rice, curd and honey to the goddess.

Significance: Goddess Brahmacharini signifies purity and simplicity. She controls Lord Mangal and grants Peace and Happiness to her Devotees.