Vision experts at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) have expressed concerns that prolonged screen exposure could affect children's eyesight and general health, with several conditions linked to an increase in screen time

The COVID-19 pandemic caused an unprecedented move to remote learning, with many countries closing their schools. Therefore, students were left to rely on digital devices to continue with their education. The review paper examined research studies carried out worldwide during the pandemic, and the findings show a consistent picture of increased digital screen time for children and adolescents.

In Canada, 89 percent of parents admitted their children were exceeding the two-hour daily guidelines set by the country's health authorities. In Germany, screen time had increased by approximately an hour a day. In Chile, a study found screen time among toddlers and pre-school children had almost doubled to more than three hours per day, while in Tunisia researchers reported an increase of 111 percent in total screen time for children aged 5-12.

Among the risks to eye health associated with the use of digital devices are eye strain, unstable binocular vision (using both eyes adequately to create a single visual image), uncorrected refractive error and dry eyes. The review also reported that children and adolescents often use several devices at once, for example, to browse social media on their phones while watching content on another device. Switching between devices increases the strain on the eye by 22 percent, as this entails switching distances between different devices, forcing the eyes to adjust.

Increased screen time can also lead to neck and shoulder strain, increases the amount of time spent sedentary and is also associated with overeating, potentially resulting in health issues such as obesity.

Lead author Professor Shahina Pardhan, Director of the Vision and Eye Research Unit at ARU, said: "It is really important to be aware of the potential risks to children's short and long-term eye and general health. It is essential that devices are used appropriately and that activities away from digital devices are encouraged, such as playing outdoors.

Co-author Dr. Robin Driscoll said: "We have been very fortunate that children have been able to use technology to fill in for the absence of in-person teaching during the pandemic. However, we must be aware of the risks to their physical health as a result of this increased screen time.

What can parents do?

So what can be done to optimize the digital engagement of their children? Here are a few tips:

Teach children the value of Real-Life Interaction

Limit their screen time, especially 1 hour before going to bed, on weeknights, before they finish their schoolwork, when relatives and friends come to visit, whenever you're having a meal.

Consider the age factor before introducing technology

Make time to interact with your child while utilizing digital devices such as computers, telephones or tablets

Encourage your child to securely explore the digital world, while also teaching them the hazards of online use.

Have an open conversation. If your child is having a negative experience while using their digital device, they need to know that they may talk to you about it.

Have frequent chats with your child. This will create a better understanding between you two.

Become the pupil. Find something they're enthusiastic about and invest some time in it.

(IANS)

