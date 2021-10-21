People work really hard to get rid of a double chin and have that perfect jawline, while some women also undergo surgeries for the same. The concept of a perfect jawline may seem utopian to many, but to your relief, here are some easy exercises you can practice at home for a sharper jawline.

Chewing A Gum

This is the cheapest and easiest way to get rid of a double chin. Almost all the muscles of our face and chin work continuously while chewing gum, due to which, not only the extra fat is reduced but the jaw muscles also get stronger.

Neck Roll Exercise

Keep your back straight. Now rotate your neck in a semicircle from the back and touch your chin with your right shoulder. Stay in this position for 3-6 seconds and then semi-circle back to your left shoulder and repeat the process for 10-15 minutes on both sides.

Tongue Roll

Keep your head straight and try to touch your nose with your tongue. Stay in this position for 10 seconds and bring your tongue back. Repeat this 6-10 times daily, with an interval of 10 seconds.

Chin Press Exercise

This is a very simple and effective exercise. Here you need to rest your chin on both your palms and keep the fingers of both your hands on either side of the jaw. Now try to open your mouth in the same position as much as possible, while pressing your jaw and palms against each other.

Fish Pout

Pouting as an exercise can help you get rid of a double chin quickly. Here, you have to suck your cheeks inwards and try to maintain it for 30 seconds and then come back to the normal state. This exercise can be repeated 4-5 times a day.

Face Lift Exercise

In this exercise, open your mouth as wide as possible and blow your nose. Stay in this position for about 10 seconds then come back to normal. This can be repeated 4-5 times a day.

Full Face Exercise

This exercise is considered very effective because almost all the muscles of the face get involved in it. For this exercise, open your eyes as much as possible and raise your eyebrows. Along with this, smile as wide as possible, in such a way that all your teeth are visible. Do this exercise 10-20 times a day.

Say The Letters ‘O’ and ‘E’

This is the simplest exercise as all you need to do is speak out the letter O and E repeatedly while opening your mouth as much as possible.

Also Read: Busting 5 Common Myths Associated With Fitness