In contemporary times, people are facing several new diseases because of changes in their diet, their habits, and their lifestyle overall. Various diseases such as peptic ulcers, stomach ulcers, menstrual disorders in women, and cystic fibrosis are currently prevalent.

In the same regard, doctors at Stanley Hospital, Chennai say that fermented rice, which our ancestors used as a medicine, can help overcome most stomach-related diseases. This claim made by the doctors has surprised many, because fermented rice has been one of the traditional and staple diets of Tamilians for ages, but has been sidelined amidst the increasing popularity of fast food in modern times.

Research On Fermented Rice

More than 20 doctors from the Gastroenterology department at Stanley Hospital began this research on rice water and its benefits in March 2020. Dr. Jashwant, Professor of Gastroenterology, who chaired the research team, in an interview said, "Our body is prone to health conditions such as gas, constipation, menstrual bleeding, and cancer. All these health issues are now seen on a larger scale than they were 40 years ago, which is worrisome. More than 100 patients visit Government Stanley Hospital daily for colon allergies, bowel allergies, mouth ulcers, and peptic ulcers.

He further says that when I ask these patients what they have changed in their dietary habits, most of them reply, “We used to eat fermented rice, but we do not eat it as much now.” looking at the same pattern in almost all the patients, we began recommending our patients to include fermented rice in their diet and alongside began our study on the same.

"In those who ate fermented rice, the incidences of several diseases and other conditions were much lower. Overall this time, we have seen a decrease in the need for medications and surgically incurable intestinal problems have also begun to reduce after they started consuming fermented rice. We have been planning for more than 20 years to scientifically prove that the ancient diet is a cure for many diseases and last year, in March 2020, we began the research”.

How Is Rice Good For Gut?

Dr. Jashwant informs that about 80% of toxins in the human body normally pass through the intestines. If there are good bacteria in it, the toxic substances turn into nutrients and provide strength to the body. However, in absence of good bacteria, one may have allergies in the gut, which can lead to various diseases in the body.

"Vitamin K and Vitamin B12 can protect the gut, increase digestion and give great energy to the body. But, processed foods, antibiotics, etc., kill the good bacteria in the body and this takes six to nine months to regenerate. However, if the diet is not good enough, the period of regeneration of the bacteria can take as long as a couple of years”.

Bacteria is important for our gut health and this bacteria can be obtained from naturally cultivated boiled rice, old rice, hand-milled rice, etc., which also have many health benefits as compared to ordinary rice.

Other Health Benefits

Fermented Rice is 100 percent effective for patients with flatulence, frequent bowel movements, constipation, and menstruation. If a person eats fermented rice and still has constant stomach and intestinal problems, he/she might have a serious disease, for which a doctor must be consulted immediately.

For diabetics, intestinal allergies reduce the activity of insulin in the body. “We are currently trying to find out which rice has more calories, by soaking various types of rice and fermenting them.”

“Women with postpartum menstrual disorders can also eat fermented rice. And, the problem of cysts too can be corrected by regular consumption of fermented rice" he further said.

Commenting on the ongoing research, Assistant Professor Sathees Devakumar said, “We are currently testing this research on 22 people. We are also doing research on 50 people with intestinal allergies and 50 people with normal conditions”.

The research team also said that it is usually better to soak the rice in the evening and eat it and people should not consume idli or dosa after drinking rice water or eating fermented rice.

Also Read: Varieties Of Rice And Their Benefits