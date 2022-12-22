Hyderabad: The news of increasing cases of corona in China and some other countries was causing concern among the general public for the last few days, but the Government of India has advised people to adopt the safety standards related to Covid issued by many states.

Along with anxiety, news alerts have also started generating fear among people. But the point to understand here is that all these preparations are being done to avoid any unwanted situation in future and to keep people safe. Therefore, there is no need to be afraid or panic, rather 'Covid-Appropriate Behaviour' should be adopted again in our everyday life and all the necessary precautions should be taken.

Due to the increasing cases of Corona in China and the emergence of some cases of new variants of Corona in India, whose cases are increasing significantly in China, as a safety measure, the Government of India has asked the people not to abandon the precautions related to Corona appealed them to adopt safety standards. But people do not need to be afraid of this statement from the government, but they need to know that this advice is being given to them so that the spread of any variant of Corona in future can be kept under control or the possibility of its spread can be reduced.

Significantly, since the beginning of the spread of Corona infection till now, there has not been a situation where it can be said that the country has become completely Covid free. In different parts of the country, cases of Covid are being reported on different levels. But due to vaccination in people and the relatively weaker variants of Covid, the fatality of the cases had decreased significantly.

In most of the cases of Corona reported in the last few months, the severity of Covid and its effects were similar to that of normal flu and the patients were recovering quickly with relatively fewer side effects. Due to this the fear of Corona also started reducing among the people and they started returning to their normal lifestyles. Even the use of masks and sanitizers had started decreasing considerably.

Dr. Rakesh Jain, a General Physician from Indore, says that even though a small number of true, moderate, low and very mild effects and symptoms of Corona cases have been reported continuously. In most of those cases, the symptoms and effects have been similar to the common flu and most of the patients are getting cured in three to four days. In such situations, most of the people detected positive for Covid were not very bothered about it, rather, they are treating it as a common infection.

He explains that even though people's attitudes towards Covid have started changing in the present times, there are cases of new variants of Coronavirus being reported in some parts of the country. In such situations, it is necessary to prevent the spread of infection in future and adopt safety standards as a necessary way to avoid any kind of unwanted situation.

Dr. Jain says that the constant mention of Corona in the news is increasing concern among many people. But the fear of this disease is relatively less among the people as compared to earlier because most of the people have got the necessary vaccination done regarding Corona. Generally, people have a misconception that Covid cannot happen after getting the full course of vaccines.

People can get re-infected even after getting vaccinated, but under normal circumstances, its effect is very less. And if the person does not have any special physical condition or disease, then not only are its fatal effects negligible, but its side effects are also very less in people. But still, it is necessary to make every possible effort to avoid it. It is necessary to adopt safety standards especially to break the chain of the spread of Corona infection. It is also necessary to take all the doses of the vaccine. Those who have not yet gotten the booster dose should complete their vaccination course.

He says that most people know about the necessary precautions and safety standards regarding Covid, such as wearing a mask, regular hygiene of hands, keeping the environment around you clean and maintaining social distancing etc. But in the last few months, since the cases of Covid and its seriousness have decreased, most people have stopped adopting them.

But it is necessary to adopt both, awareness and caution so that corona infection does not spread any further. Because Corona can be defeated only by awareness and caution. That's why the Government has also advised people to wear masks in crowded places and take all the doses of the vaccine. He explains that if people include these safety and hygiene habits again in their daily routines, then they can protect themselves not just from Corona but also from many seasonal and other types of infections and diseases.