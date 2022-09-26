New Delhi: Navratri is celebrated all across the country with great zeal and attracts prosperity and happiness for the whole year. While the festival is celebrated with a lot of gifts, fireworks, puja, and Garba performances - feasts and food continue to be an integral part of festivities.

While some choose to have elaborate feasts, others keep a fast by consuming fruits and milk or restrict themselves to one vegetarian meal a day. Whether you are someone who loves to feast or someone who fasts, we have an easy-to-make recipe for everyone. Here are some quick flavorsome recipes that you can make using Voltas Beko products.

Sama Chawal Khichdi: The Perfect Blend of Healthy and Tasty

Sama Chawal Khichdi

Serves: 2-3

Duration: 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients:1 cup Sama rice, 1 green chili, 2 medium-sized potatoes, 1/2 teaspoon cumin, 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper, Ghee, Salt, 2 cup water.

Steps: Soak Sama chawal for 1 hour. Drain water and keep the rice aside. Chop the potatoes into medium size cubes. Take a bowl and add ghee, cumin, and green chili. Put the bowl in microwave for 1 minute. Add potatoes and microwave for another 2 minutes. Add ground black pepper, salt, and rice to the bowl and give it a nice mix. Add water to the mixture and microwave at high heat for 5 minutes. You can serve it curd. Take it out and enjoy it with your family.

Sabudana Kheer: The ultimate sweet treat

Sabudana Kheer

Serves: 2-3

Duration: 1 hour

Ingredients: 1/4 cup sabudana, 4 tablespoon sugar, 1-liter milk, 4 pods of green cardamom, 1 tablespoon Ghee (clarified butter), 10-12 cashew and almonds for garnishing.

Steps: Soak the sabudana in hot water for 30 minutes. Take a bowl. Add milk, pods of cardamom and sugar to it. Microwave the milk for 2 minutes in the microwave. Remove the milk mixture, add the soaked sabudana and Ghee. Heat for another 5 minutes in the microwave. Remove the bowl then add cashews and almonds to the Kheer. You can serve it hot or else you can let the mixture cool down at room temperature. Keep the Kheer in refrigerator for 1 hour! Serve Chilled sabudana Kheer.

Arbi Kofta: The easiest snack to make at home!

Arbi Kofta

Serves: 2-3

Duration: 1 Hour

Ingredients: 300 grams Arbi, 3-4 tablespoons of water chestnut flour, 2 green chilis1, 1/2 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon ghee, 1/2 inch ginger, Salt.

Steps: Take a bowl and add 3 cups of water. Add Arbi to the water with a pinch of salt. Microwave the Arbi. Take out the Arbi and let them cool at room temperature. Peel and smash them well. Add cumin, salt, ghee, water chestnut flour and chopped chilies. Mix the Arbi and spices. Shape the mixture into small balls. Place them on a microwave-proof plate and microwave them on high for 2 minutes. If you ensure that the Arbi kofta turns out crispy, you can refrigerate the Arbi balls before putting them into the microwave. Finally, serve with mint curd and enjoy with your family. (IANS)