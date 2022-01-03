Yoga is very beneficial for our health since it keeps us fit and forms a balance between mind and body. There are many poses or asanas in yoga that benefit different parts of our body, both internally and externally. However, sometimes certain mistakes in practicing the correct yoga posture can also harm the body.

Yoga instructor, Meenu Verma says that while practicing yoga, apart from doing the asanas properly, it is also important to follow the rules of yoga. While practicing yoga, there are different activities going on, due to which our brain, mind and body, three are active at the same time. In such a situation, a lack of coordination in anyone can cause mistakes. The most common mistakes, according to our expert, that people make while practicing yoga are:

Not Wearing Appropriate Clothes

While practicing asanas, it is necessary that the clothes we wear are comfortable and do not hinder when we stretch or perform asanas. Avoid wearing too tight or too loose clothes, because they can cause difficulty in exercising, concentrating and even breathing. Therefore, one must choose clothes that are comfortable, absorb sweat and let the body move easily.

Choosing The Right Location And Mat

Yoga mats play the role of cushion for the knees, waist, hands, palm and feet and reduce the risk of slipping or falling when performing asanas. But, amidst all the enthusiasm to begin yoga, people often buy mats without checking if they are good enough. Very smooth and slippery mats can lead to falls and hurt a person. Also, sometimes people buy mats that are not broad enough, which is also not right.

Exercising Without Concentration

Proper body and mind coordination are important when practicing yoga or any other exercise and complete concentration is necessary. But many times, when practicing yoga, people lack concentration and are distracted by the thoughts of their responsibilities at home, office, etc. In such a situation, if the mind wanders amidst exercising, the postures may be done incorrectly and the overall benefits of yoga may reduce.

Exercising Without Expert Supervision

Many times, people begin exercising without any training from the expert and simply by watching videos, which is wrong. It can harm the body, especially of those who are recovering from a physical illness, condition or injury. At times, it can even worsen a pre-existing condition. Therefore, yoga should not be practiced without expert supervision and people suffering from a pre-existing condition must consult their doctor before beginning with it.

Diet Rules

Whether you practice yoga in the morning or evening, do not eat anything at least 30-40 minutes before beginning. And even before that time, do not eat anything heavy. In the morning, one can have banana or other fruits, dry fruits or a light breakfast at least 40 minutes before the practice begins. On the other hand, those who practice in the evening can have light snacks like boiled vegetables, salad, nuts and seeds at least 1 hour before beginning. Drink water only after 30 minutes and not before that.

