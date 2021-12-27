Although the practice of yoga is beneficial for health in every season, during winters, it helps keep the body warm naturally and keeps away problems caused due to cold weather. In this season, people often face respiratory problems such as cold, cough, asthma and bronchitis, etc. as well as digestive problems, joint pain or swelling, migraine, arthritis, muscle tension, etc. Along with this, people also feel lethargic and avoid doing chores or activities that involve physical exertion.

Yoga expert Meenu Verma says that practicing Surya Namaskar, various types of pranayamas and other common yoga asanas in winters keeps the body warm and kicks out laziness. It also helps in strengthening the immunity and reduces the impact of the weather on bones, digestion, nerves, muscles, as well as on mental health.

Benefits Of Yoga In Winters

Our expert Meenu Verma shares some of the benefits of regular practice of yoga, which are as follows:

In the winter season the days are short and the nights long, which affects the body’s biological clock and makes us feel lazy. In such a situation, practicing yoga regularly helps stretch the muscles in the body, hence reducing laziness and generating heat in the body. One can also get rid of problems like cramps or stiffness of the muscles, which happens due to excessive cold.

The problem of respiratory problems like asthma or bronchitis seems aggravated in this season, especially in the elderly. People also are more likely to suffer from cough and cold. Therefore, along with psychosomatic and neuro somatic yoga, Pranayama, Bhujangasana, Pawanmuktasana and Shashankasana are very beneficial.

Due to shorter days and prolonged absence of sun because of the haze of fog, mental health can be greatly affected in the winter season. Here, Pranayama and general yogic practices including Shavasana, Yog Nidra and other types of meditation can be very beneficial.

can be very beneficial. In winters, problems related to digestion, blood pressure and heart diseases begin to bother more. Therefore, he practice of Yogic breathing process, Surya Namaskar, Sukhasana, Bhramari, Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Bhujangasana, Shishu Asana, Pawanmuktasana, Vajrasana and Merkatasana can be helpful.

For People Practicing Yoga For The First Time

Meenu Verma says that not just in winters, but in any season, if a person is planning to start practicing yoga for the first time, and he/she is suffering from a preexisting condition, they should consult a doctor first to know how much and what kind of exercises they can perform. After this, practice yoga only under the guidance of an experienced yoga trainer.

Also Read: Get A Perfect Jawline With These Exercises