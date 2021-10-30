Did you know, many fruits and vegetables that we eat every day are almost 33% more nutritious if consumed with their skin on. Doctors, as well as nutritionists, generally recommend people to eat vegetables and fruits like apple, tomato, potato, carrot, cucumber and sweet potato with their peel on as they are rich in nutrients.

Nutritionist Dr. Divya Sharma says that peels of certain fruits and vegetables are rich in nutrients like antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, iron and minerals. She says that vegetables with peels on can contain up to 33% more fiber and other nutrients as compared to peeled vegetables.

Dr. Divya says that there can be many reasons why people do not like eating vegetables or fruits with the skin on. Perhaps because they do not taste so good, are hard to chew and there are concerns about chemicals being used during the time of cultivation, which are likely to settle on the peel. However, to avoid the harm caused by chemicals, it is necessary to wash and clean the vegetable thoroughly before using them. But if we talk about other reasons, priority should be given to health and not taste.

People usually like to eat fruits like apples, pears and guava after peeling them, but this is not right. Besides being nutritious, peels of these fruits help in boosting immunity and strengthening the metabolism of the body.

The two-third fiber content of an apple is in its peel, which also contains an antioxidant called quercetin, which is considered good for health. Similarly, peels of pear and guava are also rich in vitamin C, antioxidants and other nutrients.

Vegetables like cucumber, radish and tomato, commonly used in salads are served without peels, which is not right. The skin of tomatoes is high in flavonoid naringenin, which reduces inflammation and protects against certain diseases, while the various layers of carrots contain essential nutrients such as beta-carotene, fiber, vitamin K, potassium, antioxidants and other essential nutrients. Its consumption not only helps in weight loss, but it is also effective in reducing cholesterol levels. Cucumber peels too are highly nutritious and more than half of their nutrients are lost if they are consumed without the peel.

Potato peels are rich in nutrients like iron, calcium, potassium and magnesium. Dr. Divya says that a lot of research has been done in the country and abroad regarding the health benefits of potato peels and they have confirmed it is beneficial for overall health. Besides this, the peels of sweet potato are also rich in nutrients like fiber, beta-carotene, vitamin C, vitamin E, folate, potassium and iron. The beta-carotene antioxidant found in its peel helps in improving eyesight as well as strengthens immunity.

If we talk about pumpkin, iron, vitamin A, potassium are also found in high amounts in it. Although people usually cook the green pumpkins with the skin on, people prefer removing the skin of the yellow pumpkin since it is a bit thick. The covering of the green peas is also highly nutritious and contains fiber, potassium, vitamins and copper.

