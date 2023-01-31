Hyderabad: It's chilly outside. On the top of it, Rain has also made its way to drop the mercury further. All we are looking for is warmth, a cocoon, where we can soak ourselves with some hot beverages, food or turning pages of our favourite books. To beat the grumpy weather, we need to have some sort of comfort food that soothes our spirit. As catching cough and cold is common during this season, staying healthy and fit is also important.

Ginger Tea:

What could be a better way to sip some ginger tea when rain and cold jointly attack us? Don't forget to add cardamom to your tea. You can also opt for hot coffee or any hot drink. But the aroma of ginger freshens up the mind.

Hot Soup:

Some people like it, and some people don't. But one can't ignore hot soup during this season. Tomato, Chicken or veg soup can keep the maladies away.

Hot food:

Experts are of the opinion, that hot food should be consumed during such weather to drive away sickness. Make some tasty breakfast with eggs, bread and wheat. Don't forget to take hot meals throughout the day.

Lighting a bonfire:

People huddling around a bonfire on the streets during this season is a common sight. Be it at home or not, use only dry firewood to light your bonfire.

Hot Bath:

Nothing soothes the mind like a hot bath during such weather! Make the water lukewarm and soak your feet and body and feel the heavenly bliss! (ANI)