Hyderabad: The workplace is an arena of many opportunities which propel us to progress further in our careers. At the same time, the onus of multiple responsibilities it brings forth can be quite overwhelming. To make sure it doesn’t lead to exhaustion and burnout, work stress needs to be kept under check. Fret not, for here we are with 5 tips for you to make sure your body and mind can ward off stress while remaining healthy and productive throughout your professional career.

Take ‘Breathing Breaks’:

It may seem insignificant at first, but taking breaks to just intake some fresh oxygen can be immensely refreshing for both our body and soul. Deep breathing gives our busy minds a little but much-needed break and relaxes our muscles for a while.

Etch out a proper day schedule:

Schedules help plan out the day’s hours in a way that we can manage our working and break hours in an efficient manner. Schedules help us discipline ourselves at work without stressing ourselves and help define our focus.

Have your meals on time:

It’s very common to drown in work and forget about your important meals at the job. However, meals supply us with essential bounties of energy which helps us keep going at our work. Hence, it is of prime importance to not skip meals. Munching snacks or going to the office canteen for a lunch is quintessential in ensuring your body has enough energy to be productive for long hours.

Learn to ‘let go’:

Not every person you encounter at the workplace would be benevolent and understanding. Unpleasant conversations are bound to happen at one point or another. However, it is best to be selective in our battles and arguments. Most of the time, it is best to let go of the issue to avoid getting your mind filled with toxic sentiments which could be bothersome the entire day.

Say ‘No’ to self-imposed stress:

Believe it or not, a major chunk of the issues at the workplace are created in our own minds. Getting caught up in other people’s perceptions about us makes us feel insecure most of the time. Perhaps it’s a sign that we need to remind ourselves of our self-worth and keep going in high spirits. (ANI)