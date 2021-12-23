In the winter season, doctors and experts recommend having a diet that not only improves the immunity of the body but also keeps common diseases like cold and cough at bay. Green vegetables and fruits are available in abundance in this season and they should be incorporated in the daily diet. Besides that, India’s celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggests five superfoods that are very good for health during this time.

Sugarcane

According to Rujuta Diwekar, sugarcane is considered to be one of the best detox foods. Along with maintaining liver health, it also protects skin from harmful effects of the strong sun rays and keeps it glowing. Its consumption during the winter season is highly beneficial too. It is rich in fiber and helps in improving the metabolic rate. This is not only good for digestion, but also for weight loss.

Indian jujube (Ber)

Commonly known as Ber in India, jujube looks similar to small berries, which helps in strengthening the immune system. Jujube is very beneficial for children who are more prone to falling ill during the winter season. Its consumption in breakfast is considered ideal and it can also be consumed in the form of salad. According to the nutritionist, jujube is one of the major sources of vitamin C and antioxidants. Hence, along with keeping the skin healthy, the antioxidants present in it fight the free radicals in the body and prevent cell damage. It is also considered to have anti-aging properties.

Tamarind

Popularly known as imli, tamarind is great for digestion. Not just the pulp, but its seeds too have many benefits. Buttermilk with tamarind seeds improves digestive health. Besides this, it is rich in fiber and contains no fat.

Tamarind has been long used as a laxative since it contains tartaric acid, malic acid and potassium. A laxative is basically food or medicine, which helps in relieving constipation.

Being sour, tamarind is the main source of vitamin C and has antihistamine properties, which is why it is very effective in allergies, asthma and cough. It strengthens our immunity to protect against cold and cough and other such infections.

Indian gooseberry (Amla)

Amla is known as the winter king fruit which helps in boosting immunity and protecting from many infections. It has innumerable health and beauty benefits, which is why it is listed amongst the superfoods.

Rujuta Diwekar says that amla is loaded with vitamin C, iron and calcium and the best part is that it can be consumed in many ways. Another advantage is that even when cooked, its nutrients are not lost and that is the reason why amla in the form of pickle, murabba or chutney is also considered good for health. Some people also consume it in the form of chyawanprash or juice.

Sesame ladoo

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar explains that the consumption of sesame ladoo is extremely good for health. Its consumption benefits the bones and joints as well as contains essential fats that provide energy to the body, required during winter. It is usually made out of sesame, jaggery and ghee, all of which are good for health and beauty.

