Indian Gooseberry or Amla is a citrus fruit that has been compared to Sanjeevani (a life-saving medicine). According to Ayurveda, amla has innumerable benefits for both beauty and health. Its regular consumption curbs hair fall, acidity, digestive problems, aids weight loss, helps with thyroid and diabetes, improves eyesight and increases immunity.

Dr. Vandana Kanthura, an Ayurvedic doctor from Uttarakhand, says that Amla has its benefits from head to toe. Although it is beneficial and can be consumed throughout the year, it is considered a superfood during winters. Consuming one gooseberry every day is good for both men's and women’s health.

Amla and Ayurveda

Be it in the form of juice, powder, murabba (a form of pickle) or chutney, amla is beneficial in all forms, says Dr. Vandana Kanthura. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. Also, it is one of the main sources of Vitamin C. For example, 100 grams of gooseberry contains 10 to 30 times more vitamin C than an orange. That is why regular consumption of gooseberries is very useful especially in winters.

Known as Amlaki in Ayurveda, amla has been used in Ayurveda as a medicine since ancient times. Not just this, its properties are also mentioned in Charaka Samhita and Sushruta Samhita.

In Ayurveda, Amla is also known as Adhobhagahar Sanshaman medicine, which helps in expelling impurities or toxins in the form of stool from the body. It is also used to treat many other conditions including fever, cough and leprosy. Apart from this, the consumption of amla is considered useful in dealing with digestive problems and jaundice. Also, it helps in maintaining beauty and hair health.

Dr. Vandana says that consuming one gooseberry every day, especially in the morning on an empty stomach, can help prevent many diseases. However, it is important to keep in mind that amla should be consumed in a limited amount only. Excess consumption can be harmful to health.

Benefits Of Eating Amla Every Day

Amla is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which help in improving metabolism and prevents many seasonal and bacterial infections. It also helps in improving digestion and increases appetite.

Regular consumption of amla reduces oxidative stress and helps deal with heart diseases.

Consuming amla juice with warm water helps in treating mouth ulcers. Also, eating raw amla or drinking amla juice regularly makes the gums strong and provides relief in the problem of bad breath.

Amla also helps in purifying blood, so its consumption provides relief in problems like acne and it improves complexion. Vitamin C present in it helps maintain moisture in the skin and repairs the damaged skin cells. It also has anti-aging properties.

Besides internal consumption, the external application of amla helps in keeping the hair healthy. Application of amla paste on dry hair, makes them look thick and shiny. Apart from this, problems like dandruff, hair breakage and hair fall can also be dealt with with the help of amla.

