Cooch Behar (West Bengal): A woman along with her boyfriend killed her daughter after she came to know about her extramarital affair, officials said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the Changrabandha area of the Cooch Behar district on Monday and the girl succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after the uncle of the deceased girl approached the police on Wednesday. The woman and her paramour are on the run and the police have launched a hunt to nab them. In his complaint at the Mekhliganj police station, Bimal Mallik, paternal uncle of the deceased, said they heard a loud scream from the house of his brother Balaram Mallik when the latter was not at home.

We all rushed to see. We saw Durga Mallik, my brother's wife and Samser their tenant beating Arpita (23) with a wooden stick. Arpita was bleeding heavily. With the help of other neighbors, we took Arpita to Changrabandha Block Primary Health Centre for treatment. As her condition deteriorated, Arpita was referred to a private hospital in Siliguri, where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, he said.

He charged that Durga Mallik was having an extramarital affair with Samser, a resident of Madarihat in Alipurduar. Samser lived as a tenant in my brother's house. The couple killed Arpita as she came to know about their affair. Arpita rebuked her mother and threatened to expose her illicit relationship with Samser and so the duo hatched a conspiracy and killed her, Bimal claimed.

Also read: Suspecting infidelity, man kills wife after setting her on fire in Hyderabad

According to official sources, the Mekhliganj police station received a complaint that a 23-year-old girl had died not responding to treatment after she was beaten to death by her mother and her lover. The accused mother Durga Mallik and her lover Samser are on the run since the incident.