Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man from the Charminar area allegedly killed his wife after pouring liquor on her and setting her on fire over the suspicion of infidelity, police said on Wednesday. A police official said that the incident took place on March 10, Sunday.

Sources said that the wife of the accused, identified as Tuljappa, left home on the night of March 10 and did not return. On Sunday night, Tuljappa, who was intoxicated at the time, went to the hut of a waste paper worker near the Musi river. An official said that Tuljappa's wife had an extra-marital affair with the worker against which Tuljappa had warned her many times, but to no avail.

Sources further said that after barging inside the house of his wife's paramour, Tuljappa found his wife in a compromising position, which left him enraged. In a fit of rage, Tuljappa poured liquor on his wife and set her on fire. The woman later succumbed to her injuries as per an official. Bahadurpura police registered a case on the complaint of the deceased's brother and arrested the accused on Tuesday.

According to Bahadurpura Inspector Sudhakar, Tuljappa (61) from the Mailardevupalli Udangadda area is a worker in a wine shop in Bahadurpura. His wife (45) was a day laborer. They have two children. Suspecting that his wife was having an extra-marital affair with a worker (60) who collects and sells waste paper in the Bahadurpura area, Tuljappa had warned her several times against meeting the man.

Police further informed that Tuljappa got angry when his wife disappeared three days ago and was found in a compromising position with the worker.