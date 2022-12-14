Siliguri/Dehradun: Following the scuffle between Indian and Chinese armed forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang, the Defence Ministry has put on alert all Eastern Air Command systems in East India and asked the Army to be in standby mode, officials said on Wednesday. A Defence Ministry spokesperson said that the Bagdogra Air Force Base in Siliguri has been asked to keep themselves ready to beef up border security.

Besides, it has been asked to step up special vigilance on the Indo-China border, the spokesperson said. It has also been asked to keep an eye on whether drones or any other technology is used by China on the border. L-70 (L 70) air defense gun has been deployed on the Indo-China border, which is capable of firing at enemy warplanes and drones.

An alert has also been issued at Hasimara Air Force Base. All fighter jets have been asked to be on standby. However, in the interest of national security, army officers were tightlipped about the arrangement made on the Indo-China border. Incidentally, the Indian Air Force has two air bases in North Bengal. One is Bagdogra and the other is Hasimara.

Also read: Chinese incursions routine in Arunachal, Centre needs to do more to curb them, says Congress leader

The two air force bases are a short distance from the Indo-China border. Also, Bagdogra Airport is managed by the Airport Authority but maintained by the Air Force. Meanwhile, the central government has also laid emphasis on the Sevoke-Rangpo rail project to ensure better security along the Indo-China border.

A senior Army official said the matter is being looked into from Delhi and the headquarters. "Actions will be taken as per the instructions. We are keeping a close eye on the situation. The army has already maintained strict security and vigilance on the Indo-China border. Also, we will organise a drill very soon in coordination with the Air Force," he said.

Meanwhile, Army has been put on alert and deployment has been beefed up in Uttarakhand along the areas bordering China, officials said. Uttarakhand has a 354 km long border with China raising concerns of incursions given the recent clashes in Tawang. In Pithoragarh and Nelong Valley of Uttarkashi, the Indian Army and ITBP jawans are handling the front in extreme temperatures ranging between minus 4 degrees and minus 10 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Army is stationed at an altitude of 10,000 feet above sea level in Pithoragarh, Lake Court and 16,500 feet in Bugdiyar. China has been flying its helicopters on the borders in Uttarkashi and Chamoli districts in the past to which the Government of India had raised objections. The Army has beefed up deployment at the Chinyalisaur airstrip in Uttarkashi district.