Siliguri: In a span of less than 24 hours, the Vande Bharat Express has again become the target of stone pelting in West Bengal. Following stone-throwing on the Howarah-bound Vande Bharat Express Malda's Kumarganj on Monday, the train was targeted yet again on Tuesday evening, right before entering the New Jalpaiguri station.

Windows of two coaches were damaged in the incident. The railways have ordered a probe into the incident. According to railway officials, damages were discovered on train number 22302 from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri after the train reached its destination. The outer part of glass windows in coaches C-3 and C-6 were damaged, it was found during a subsequent train testing, said officials.

Also read: Amit Shah's West Bengal visit postponed, says BJP MP Locket Chatterjee

The damage is due to stone pelting from outside. Investigation revealed that when the train was heading towards New Jalpaiguri around 1:20 PM, miscreants pelted stones at the two coaches from outside near New Jalpaiguri yard.

Kamal Singh, Security Officer of Katihar Division of Railways, said, “The incident took place at the NJP entrance of Vande Bharat Express today. Someone threw stones at the train from outside. The windows of two rooms were damaged. We are investigating the whole matter. A complaint will also be lodged with the local police station if necessary.”

The door to enter compartment number 13 was damaged in the attack that took place on Monday. Subsequently, a complaint was filed by the Railways at Samsi RPF post. Based on the complaint, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has started an investigation by filing a case under Section 154 of the Railway Act. The culprits, however, have not been identified yet.