Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to West Bengal on January 16 and 17 to hold meetings in the state to strengthen the party ahead of the panchayat elections has been postponed, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said in a meeting with party leaders in Suri on Monday. "If everything goes well, he is scheduled to hold two meetings in Hooghly and Birbhum on January 16 and 17. However, due to some organisational work in Delhi, the Union Home Minister is not coming to the state. It is not yet known whether he will come again this month or not," said Locket Chatterjee.

Panchayat elections are around the corner in the state followed by the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting was organised to boost the morale of the party's workers and supporters and to strengthen the party in West Bengal. The programme of Amit Shah's visit this time was also somehow prepared.

Amit Shah was supposed to start his visit to West Bengal by performing puja at the Tarapith temple in Birbhum. Then a public meeting was slated to be held in Suri. He was then scheduled to perform puja at the Taraknath temple in Hooghly. Then, it was decided to hold another meeting at Arambagh.