Kolkata: Formed in pre-independence India in 1943, the People's Relief Committee (PRC) was established with the aim to help those ailing and in need of medical help. The body, running low-cost diagnostic and clinical facilities since then, is slated to enter its 80th year in 2023, and as part of celebrations, looks to implement 80 programs throughout the year.

Notable among others in the list is the ambitious project of conducting hernia operations at the cost of Rs 50. Additionally, special plans are in place for the diagnosis and prevention of several diseases, including medical camps equipped with blood tests in slum areas.

"I have already conducted medical camps in several areas. A blood donation program is going on. Prevention and diagnosis of several diseases including dengue, and malaria is going on. Totally free. Only those who can't afford it are being given an opportunity," PRC Secretary Dr. Fuad Halim said while speaking to ETV Bharat.

Also read: World Psoriasis Day 2022: "Unloading Psoriatic Disease"

"General hernia operation costs at least Rs 10,000. But, this operation will be done for only Rs 50. Also, the target of free eye examination and distribution of glasses has also been taken. Medical camps will be held in slum areas of the city.

Thalassemia and Hemoglobin related diseases will be diagnosed and treated. The number and scope of the work have been increased for the 80th anniversary," said Kamaleshwar Mukherjee, President of the organization and eminent film director.