Kolkata: On the occasion of 75 years of India's Independence, the entire country is gearing up to celebrate the special day. From cars to offices, all are getting decorated in saffron, white and green colours. However, one place is separated from the hullaballoo — the red-light areas of the state that are still deprived of real freedom, and so they will not celebrate Independence Day.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme is in full swing across the country. Before August 15, the Indian Post Office has taken the initiative to make the national flag reach the marginalised people as well. Outlets are being launched for the sale of national flags even on Sundays. The national flag has also been delivered free of cost from house to house in the Sundarbans to the lap of the northern hills.

However, the tricolour did not reach several red-light areas in the plains including Kolkata. The sex workers of the marked areas are not even aware of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme going on under the government initiative. Even though people from all walks of life celebrate Independence Day, they say they don't. There are about 30-35 red-light areas in West Bengal — both big and small. None of them has got the tricolour.

As such, Independence Day is not celebrated in 99 per cent of such areas in the state including Sonagachi, Khidirpur, Kalighat, Basirhat Matia, Siliguri, and Domkal. Because sex workers think they are still not free. People of their profession have no freedom. In almost all cases they are deprived. They are not invited to various festivals.

"We are not considered as human beings. We are prevented from participating in social events, even distant festivals. But we also have desire and love. So, we celebrate Durga Puja, Rakhi festival," Mala Singh one of the sex workers said. On why not celebrate Independence Day, one of the sex workers made it clear that she has not got freedom. “I am not independent,” she said. Mala is one of the leaders of the Women's Coordination Committee. She is mainly in charge of the Kalighat and Kidderpore area of South Kolkata.

"Thirty years ago, due to family hardships, two friends left the village of Burdwan and came to Kolkata for work. But, there was no income. However, I was subjected to teasing and taunting. I was forced to come to flesh trade. I was deprived of society. Then by doing this, I have helped my brothers and sisters study. I have also got them married. What else do I want? Now I fight for the sisters associated with this profession. It is a big thing for us to look after their well-being," 54-year-old Mala Singh said.

On why they do celebrate Durga Puja, Rakhi festival, but not Independence Day, she was frank. "The Independence Day is celebrated in the red-light area of Kidderpore alone in our state. That too is our initiative. We have been celebrating it for the last 13-14 years. Gandhiji's photo is garlanded every year. The national flag is hoisted by the oldest sex worker. The national anthem is played. Sweets are distributed among themselves,” she said.

"The Chief Minister of the state is a woman. The President is a woman. The issue of backwardness of women in the country, and deprivation of rights also comes up. Most of the events are led by men. Men are given priority. Although women are given priority in a handful of events, sex workers are deprived and considered untouchable. That's why we started Durga Puja on our own initiative. We rejoice on our own," Mala said.