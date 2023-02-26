Tehri( Uttarakhand): It's not often one sees a Chief Minister ploughing a field instead of delivering political speeches and holding meetings with government officials. But Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was seen having a good time ploughing a field in the Tehri Garhwal district's Tiwar village.

The soft-spoken Chief Minister clad in a red and black tracksuit was seen ploughing a field with a power weeder and seemed to be quite at ease in handling the heavy machine. After walking out of the field he came across a few locals whom he greeted with folded hands and a pleasant smile on his face. He also inquired from them about the ongoing development schemes in the area.

Also Read: Uttarakhand CM Dhami interacts with people during morning stroll in Champawat

The Chief Minister on Saturday laid the inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 138 development schemes worth Rs 533 crore at Pratap Inter College in Bauradi. According to officials, out of the 138 projects, 45 development schemes worth Rs 158 crore were launched and the foundation stones of 93 projects worth Rs 375 crore were laid.

Dhami visited several stalls set up by various government departments and inaugurated a state-level women's and men's boxing competition. He also gave dummy checks of Rs 6.72 crore to 1120 beneficiaries as the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin. The amount was directly credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

During the event, the Chief Minister also spoke about getting the Tehri Hydro Engineering College the status of IIT. Earlier, the Chief Minister was seen in a casual mood sipping tea on the roadside while speaking to locals.