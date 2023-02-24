Champawat (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami while walking on the streets of Champavat took everyone by surprise on Friday. The Chief Minister sipped tea at a roadside tea stall and also interacted with an elderly stall owner. While taking a morning stroll, the CM went towards the tea stall and ordered a special tea. Sipping tea, the CM spoke with the stall owner.

The Chief Minister visited Nityanand Joshi's tea shop located on Block Road in the town. CM Dhami enquired about his well-being and also the status of development work in Champavat. The Chief Minister was also seen speaking with a kid Riyansh, who was hesitant to open up before him. The child was looking a bit nervous while talking to the Chief Minister.

After this, the CM went to the Nagnath ward where women were filling water from a municipal tap. The Chief Minister after seeing them stopped there. Dhami asked them about the status of the drinking water supply. With smiles on their faces, women said they were receiving a regular water supply. Not facing any problem, they said.

With a sense of satisfaction after hearing the reply, the Chief Minister moved ahead. Dhami arrived at Goralchod Maidan taking the main market route. At the main market, the CM spoke to vegetable vendors and other shop owners and listened to their problems. He then visited Goralchod Maidan where children were playing cricket. On Thursday, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister visited the Golju temple to pay obeisance to the Lord. He offered prayers for the well-being and prosperity of the people in the state. On Friday, the Chief Minister inaugurated the divisional inspector's office of the transport department.