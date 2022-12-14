Ramnagar: Uttarakhand's first-ever tree house was opened for the night stay of tourists in the Nainital district on Tuesday. The tree house has been set up in the Fato Range of Terai West forest division near Ramnagar in Nainital.

The tree house was jointly inaugurated by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Vinod Kumar Singhal and Ramnagar's BJP MLA Diwan Singh Bisht. Two men, Ranjit Singh from Delhi and Faizal from Ramnagar became the first tourists to spend the night at the tree house.

Uttarakhand's first-ever tree house for tourists opens

The rent of the tree house is Rs 4,000 per person per night. The online booking facility will soon be made available for the tree house. PCCF Singhal said, "The tourists will now be able to enjoy the natural beauty of the place by staying here along with the wildlife."

"Soon, the work on two more tree houses will start in the area. All the facilities are being provided by the department to the tourists in this tree house. It has a double bed and only two people can stay there. A canteen has been set up near the house, which is being run by the women of a self-help group," he said.