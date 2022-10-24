Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is celebrating its 61st Foundation Day on Monday. On the occasion, Uttarakhand Governor Gurmeet Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the ITBP personnel. The ITBP was formed on October 24, 1962. At present, ITBP guards the 3,488 km long Indo-China borders from the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami while congratulating the ITBP said, "All the brave soldiers of ITBP, who are always ready with the spirit of courage, valour and devotion to protect the nation in adverse circumstances, are an inspiration for all of us." Governor Gurmeet Singh said, "I congratulate all ranks, ex-servicemen and families of (ITBP) on the proud occasion of their 61st Raising Day. May the motto of 'Shaurya Dhamtasha Karmanishtha' always remain the guiding force for this great organisation."

ITBP is a specialised armed police force of the nation, which trains its personnel in various disciplines, including mountaineering and skiing apart from intensive tactical training. This force plays an important role in many internal security duties and operations against Left Wing Extremism in the state of Chhattisgarh.

ITBP also performs relief and rescue work as a 'first responder' to natural disasters in the Himalayan region. The force has a proud history of the last six decades, in which ITBP personnel have made many sacrifices while serving the nation. Most of the border posts of ITBP are located at an altitude of 9,000 ft to 18,800 ft, with extreme winter temperatures as low as minus 45 degrees Celsius.