Roorkee: An accountant posted in the Bengal Engineering Group (BEG), a military engineering regiment in Roorkee in Uttarakhand was honey-trapped by a Pakistani woman with whom he has allegedly shared confidential military information, officials said. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Emami Khan, a resident of Sikandarpur, Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said that officers at the BEG lodged a complaint that between May and June this year, the accused was in contact with the woman who got “secret information by trapping him in love”. A team of army officers from Meerut reached Roorkee and checked the mobile phone of the accountant from which about 230 messages were sent to the woman, police said.

Khan's mobile has been confiscated in the case. Pawan Gupta of BEG has filed a case against the accountant in the Kotwali civil line police station. The accused has not yet been arrested in the case. The investigation of the case has been handed over to Sub-Inspector Devendra Singh Pal. In the matter, Inspector in-charge of Civil Line Kotwali, Devendra Chauhan said that the matter is being investigated on the basis of the complaint.