Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Ahead of Indian Independence Day, a spy ring involved in passing on information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been busted in Rajasthan. Army intelligence and the Special Branch of Rajasthan police have busted a spy network. The Army Intelligence and Special Branch of Rajasthan police have detained altogether six persons belonging to Jodhpur, Pali and Jaisalmer.

Among those arrested, one is an Army soldier, who visited home during holidays. The rest of them were civilians. The detained persons were honey trapped by Pakistani women ISI agents and they were reported to have shared vital military information, including video clips with these Pakistan women spies.

The arrested persons were being grilled at Jodhpur and later taken to Jaipur for further questioning. In May this year, a spy ring racket was busted, one of the Pakistani female spies after changing her name to Hindu called Riya, had honey trapped a 24-year-old soldier Pradip Kumar posted at the Army's Missile Regiment at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, said the Army sources.

Read: Rajasthan man arrested on espionage charges sent to police custody

The Army Intelligence had made startling disclosures about the female Pak spy agent working for the ISI. The female ISI agent had also shared a photo donning the military uniform. The 24-year-old Pradeep Kumar, who was posted at Missile Regiment in Jodhpur, was trapped in the Pak woman spy's love affair, which continued between them for five months. During the courtship, he shared vital military information and video clips with the Pakistani female spy agent.

Kumar had later deleted all vital information associated with the Army, which was shared with the Pakistani female spy agent. The military intelligence was afterwards successful in retrieving information shared with the Pak spy agent. Similarly, a person was detained from Pokhran in Jaisalmer, where he was running a dairy project in the city for the last three years.

His name was Majeed Khan, a resident of Bhaniyana. Mobile phones and other electronic devices of suspected Pakistani spies detained have been seized for investigation. The Special Branch of the Rajasthan Intelligence has seized mobile phones and electronic gadgets from the arrested persons. After the establishment of charges against the arrested persons action will be taken against them under the Official Secrets Act 1923.