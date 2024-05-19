BJP Wants to Crush AAP Challenge with 'Operation Jhaadu', Alleges Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the BJP has launched a campaign -- "Operation Jhaadu" -- to crush the Aam Aadmi Party as the saffron party sees the AAP as a challenge.

Addressing party workers and leaders ahead of the AAP's proposed protest march to the BJP headquarters here, he said there will be bigger challenges ahead and asked the cadre to be prepared to face them.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is worried about the rise of the AAP. The party has risen too fast. They have started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush the party. In the coming time, our bank accounts will be frozen and we will be brought on the road since our office will also be taken away," he said.

"There will be bigger challenges ahead. Please be ready to face them. Remember one thing we faced many challenges in the past. We have the blessings of Lord Hanuman and God. We would have not survived these. Walk on the path of truth. We want to work for the society," he told them.

Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail in the excise policy case, had said on Saturday that he and other AAP leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on May 19 "so that the prime minister can send anyone he wishes to jail".

"We will peacefully march to the BJP headquarters and if the police stop us, we will sit at that spot. We will wait for half an hour and see if they arrest us. If they do not arrest us, it will be their defeat. You can send us all in jail and see for yourself if the party ends or it rises more," he said.

Recalling the period he was lodged in the Tihar Jail, Kejriwal said he read the Bhagavad Gita twice and the Ramayan once. Delhi Police tightened security at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters here. The Delhi Traffic Police also issued an advisory, “In view of the proposed protest by a political party at DDU Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road and Vikas Marg. DDU marg may be closed for traffic movement between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly,” traffic cops wrote on X.

“We have heightened security as a precautionary measure and adequate numbers of police personnel have been deployed and the area has been barricaded,” said a senior police officer. On Saturday, addressing a press conference, CM Kejriwal announced a march to the BJP office. He said, "You people are seeing how these people are after the AAP, they (BJP) are putting our leaders in jail one after the other. They put me, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh in jail. Today my PA was put in jail. They are saying that they will put Raghav Chaddha, who has just returned from London, in jail. They are saying in a few days, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi will also be put in jail.”

“I want to tell the Prime Minister, you are playing this ‘Jail ka khel’ by putting one person after the other in jail. Sometimes you put Manish Sisodia, sometimes Arvind Kejriwal, and sometimes Sanjay Singh in jail. I am coming to BJP headquarters with all my big leaders, MLAs, MPs, and everyone, at noon tomorrow. Whoever you want to put in jail, put them in all at once. You think that you will crush AAP by putting its leaders in jail, the Aam Aadmi Party is not going to be crushed like this. You try putting them in jail once and see,” CM Kejriwal said.(With agency inputs)