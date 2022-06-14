Haridwar: A woman from Haridwar is all set to enter the Guinness World Records for doing the eight-angle posture (Astavakrasana) of yoga for 3 minutes and 29 seconds.

Dr Priya Ahuja on Tuesday said she had made a new record by doing the Astavakrasana yoga pose for the record duration and will send all the evidence to the officials of the Guinness Book of Records. She said she wanted to break this record to give a message to society that women can do anything. A mother of two, Dr Ahuja was preparing for seven years to break the difficult record.

Also read: Successor of Patanjali Yoga Peeth will not be a family person, says Baba Ramdev

She said that she had the support of her family, especially her father-in-law who encouraged her like her own daughter. Charchit Balyan, the Yogacharya of Haridwar Gurukul Kangri, said that the earlier record of 2 minutes and 6 seconds was set by one Bhagyashree on 15 December 2021. Astavakrasana is a complex yoga pose, which is usually practiced with the help of yoga instructors.

In this yoga asana, the strength and physical balance of the core muscles of the body is required. In English, it is called 'Eight Angle Pose'. Astavakrasana posture is entered from a sitting position. One hand rests between the feet, the other just outside the other foot, while the palms are on the floor. A starting position is given by lifting both the feet off the floor. Both legs are bent, one leg is on one forearm, and the other leg is already crossed at the ankle. Straightening the legs gives a full pose.