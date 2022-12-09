Dehradun: President Droupadi Murmu, on the second day of her two-day visit to Uttarakhand, on Friday performed Rrudrabhishek at the Raj Pragyeshwar Mahadev temple inside the Raj Bhavan in Dehradun. She also inaugurated the Nakshatra Vatika at the governor's official residence. Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd.), his wife Gurmeet Kaur, along with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, were also present.

President Murmu on Friday is scheduled to address the valedictory function of the 97th Common Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie. She will also attend the annual convocation ceremony of Doon University here in the state capital during the day.

On Thursday, after reaching the hill state, the President praised Uttarakhand for its immense possibilities for 'nature tourism', 'adventure tourism' as well as 'medical tourism'. She attended a civic reception hosted in her honour by the State government here on Thursday. President Murmu also virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects related to healthcare, power generation and supply, technical education and transport, on the occasion.

Chief Minister Dhami presented a shawl made from Kandali fibre to the President. She was also presented with a memento made of a mixture of Uttarakhand's folk art style Thape and Aipan. Addressing a gathering, the President said that the contribution of the land and the people of Uttarakhand to Mother India are immense.

"Uttarakhand is the source of many rivers that have irrigated and developed many parts of the country. The Himalayas and Uttarakhand are embedded in the hearts and souls of Indians. Our sages have been taking shelter in the caves and caverns of the Himalayas in search of knowledge. This state has been a source of wellness, both in terms of spiritual peace and physical healing," she said. "The state has immense possibilities for 'nature tourism', 'adventure tourism' as well as 'medical tourism'," she said.