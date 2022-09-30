Delhi : Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired), appointed as India's next Chief of Defence Staff, pays tribute at the National War Memorial on Friday. The second CDS of the Indian defence forces met military officials on Thursday. Chauhan retired as a Lt Gen from eastern command and has been elevated to the rank of General with the new appointment made today, officials said.

This is the first time that a retired officer has been appointed to this position for which a gazette notification was issued to announce the change in rules for the appointment. In a career spanning four decades, Lt Gen Chauhan has held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and northeast India. He will also function as Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs with effect from the date of his assumption of charge and until further orders, an official release said.

Also Read--Government appoints Lt General Anil Chauhan (retired) as Chief of Defence Staff