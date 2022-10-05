Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): As the onset of winters, the doors of Kedarnath, Badrinath and Tungnath will be closed for devotees. The date of closure of Kedarnath has been announced on the day of Vijayadashami according to the cosmic calculations at Omkareshwar Temple, Ukhimath, the winter seat. This time the doors of Kedarnath will be closed on October 27 for the winter season at eight o'clock in the morning.

'Panchmukhi Chal Vigraha' of Lord Kedarnath will leave from Doli Dham and will reach Rampur on the first night. On October 29, the Lord will be seated in the Omkareshwar temple. The doors of Dwitiya (second) Kedar Shri Madmaheshwar temple will be closed on November 18 at eight o'clock in the morning. After the closure of the doors the deity will be taken to the Omkareshwar temple and seated on November 21.

Kedarnath, Badrinath, Tungnath & Madmaheshwar to shut down for devotees in winters

The doors of Tritiya (third) kedar Shri Tungnath will be closed on November 7 for the winter season according to the auspicious time. 'Chal Vigrah' will leave from Doli Dham and reach Chopta for the first night stay. On November 9, the deity will be seated in Makkumath.

The date of closure of the doors of Lord Badri Vishal has been announced on the occasion of Vijayadashami. On November 19, at 3.35 pm, the doors of Lord Badri Vishal will be closed for winter. The date of closure of the doors of Lord Badri Vishal was announced after cosmic calculations done by Teerthpurohit, Vedpathi, Dharmadhikari in the Badrinath temple complex.

According to an ancient epic, during the six months of summer, humans worship Lord Kedarnath, Tungnath and Madmaheshwar Dham, while in the deities worship in winters. The doors of the three Kedars are opened every year during the six months of summer and are closed in winter.