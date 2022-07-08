Dehradun: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said he supported the steps initiated by the Uttarakhand government towards introducing a Uniform Civil Code and said even the Centre may bring it soon.

"People have been in favour of a Uniform Civil Code ever since the country adopted the Constitution on January 26, 1950. The government's job is to introduce it if people are in favour of it. It is not against Muslims. It is for the country's benefit. The Government of India may bring it very soon as the country needs it," Athawale informed the media.

The minister said the UCC can even help control population growth. "It is not against Muslims. The Muslim community is also our own," the Minister added said. He later delved into the history of the country and how Buddhism thrived during Ashoka's empire.

"India's history is such that 2500 years ago at the time of emperor Ashoka everyone embraced Buddhism and after the advent of Shankaracharya Hindus became dominant but when the Mughals came Hindus became Muslims. Hindu temples took the place of Buddhist temples and mosques took the place of Hindu temples," the Minister said. Athawale also appealed to the people of the country to live peacefully with each other showing respect for each other's religion.