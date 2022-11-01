Varanasi: Vishwa Vaidik Sanatan Sangh chief Jitendra Singh Bisen has threatened to file a case against a local in-charge at a police station in Varanasi, who summoned him on Monday for his claim that the Sangh, one of the complainants in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case, has decided to hand over the power of attorney to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the main party in all cases filed by the organisation in the court of law.

The notice sent to Bisen by the police sought an explanation from him to support his claim of the Sangh having made CM Yogi Adityanath the main party in the cases. Police further asked Bisen whether any consent had been provided by the CM for the statement. He has been asked to present his explanation with reference to the written facts within 3 days.

However, Bisen has targeted the in-charge of the police station concerned over the notice while objecting to the cop's use of the word “Gyanvapi masjid” saying the site is disputed in the court of law. “Therefore, it is legally an offence to declare it a temple or mosque by any official of the government. This not only hurts public sentiments, but the court is also being disregarded,” he said.

Also read: Police summon Vishwa Vaidik Sanatan Sangh chief over controversial statement on Gyanvapi row

Bisen said the Sangh will complete the process of power of attorney in two days. The Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh on Saturday announced handing over the power of attorney to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the main party in all cases filed by the organisation over the controversy. "The power of attorney for all the cases filed by Vishwa Vaidik Sanatan Sangh in the Gyanvapi issue will be handed over to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The legal formalities to this end will be completed by November 15," said Sangh chief Jitendra Singh Bisen. However the police, in the notice sent to Bisen said that by disseminating the “misleading and baseless information, a state of confusion and distrust has been created in the general public, because in the cases in which local officers of the administration/police are named as defendants, on what basis the Chief Minister should be made a party against them in the same case?”

“Therefore, you are directed to submit your clarification regarding the above mentioned facts to the undersigned within three days of the receipt of the letter. Otherwise legal/punitive action will be taken against you,” read the notice. A Varanasi fast-track court will deliver its verdict on November 9 regarding a plea seeking permission to worship a 'Shivling' claimed to have been found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The Allahabad High Court has extended the interim stay on a Varanasi court order directing the ASI to conduct a survey at the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex and further proceedings in this case till November 30.