Ghazipur (UP): A video of the family members of four men from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh who were killed in a plane crash in Nepal surfaced showing them struggling to reach their destination in Nepal's Kathmandu to receive the bodies of their loved ones.

The family members left for Kathmandu on January 16 and entered Nepal through the Sonauli border in UP's Maharajganj. After spending a night at the Sonauli border they resumed their journey on Tuesday morning but till sunset, they were not able to reach Kathmandu.

Following the same, a video also went viral in which a person with a stressed voice narrated the ordeal of getting lost in a foreign country. He further alleged that they were accompanied by a Nepali guard who is also unaware of the route and made them roam around. The man expressed his unhappiness with the government for allegedly making false claims regarding the arrangements made for them.

DM, Ghazipur, Aryaka Akhouri said, "Condition of the road from Sonauli border into Kathmandu is said to be very bad and it takes 10 to 11 hours to reach there. The families left the Sonuali border at 9: 30 am and reached Kathmandu by 10:30 pm. It was quite expected considering the road conditions. Officials of the Indian administration and personnel from Nepal police are also with them."

"Right now, the attache from the Indian embassy Mr Divakar is with the families and taking care of everything including accommodation for them", the DM added. She also said that Minister Ravindra Jaiswal had met the victim's family and assured them that financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh and all other expenses will be borne by the state government.

The relatives of the victims will receive the bodies once the post-mortem is complete. The five Indians, all reportedly from Uttar Pradesh, have been identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha (25), Bishal Sharma (22), Anil Kumar Rajbhar (27), Sonu Jaiswal (35) and Sanjaya Jaiswal.