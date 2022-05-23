Pilibhit: Bhartiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi has targeted the Service Selection Board holding the recruiting agency responsible for vacant posts, exam delays and paper leaks by making tweets on Monday.

In his tweet, Pilibhit MP wrote "Burdened with family expectations, the Life of the students preparing for the competitive exams has become a 'tales of struggle' over the last few years. Now the student does not just 'study', he also fights 'battle' for his rights. Long pending recruitments and passing time is making students desperate"

"Posts lying vacant without reason, papers getting leaked, education mafia taking over the system, legal battles in courts and shattering hopes. Students are now paying the cost of administrative incompetence on their own."

This is not the first time that BJP MP has raised the issue, earlier in past also he has raised his voice against the issue by attacking his own party's government.

Also Read: Varun Gandhi tears into UP govt over altered eligibility criteria for holding ration card