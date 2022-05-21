Pilibhit: Once again Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Varun Gandhi lashed out at his own party's government in Uttar Pradesh for changing the eligibility criteria for holding a ration card, as in the April the state government issued an order asking the ineligible individuals to surrender their ration cards by May 20 or face punitive actions like lodging of FIRs against them under National Food Security Act 2013.

On Saturday, the MP from Pilibhit raised questions over the functioning of the government with a slew of Tweets.

Varun wrote "Eligible before an election and ineligible after the election?, Governments will lose their credibility if all the parameters affecting the life of the common man are decided by the 'elections' perspective. Now, when will the government remember the crores of countrymen who lost their ration cards as the elections are over?, Maybe in the next elections..."

As per the reports, as many as 1520 ration card-holders of the state capital have surrendered their cards fearing legal action till May 16th. According to the new rules, the government guidelines specify that the residents are ineligible to hold a ration card if one of the members of the family pays income tax, more than one member holds an arms license, or if a member has an annual income of more than Rs 3 lakh in urban areas and Rs 2 lakh in rural areas, or he /she owns a house, flat or commercial space of more than 100 square feet area. Families who own a four-wheeler/tractor/harvester/ air-conditioner or generator set at home are considered ineligible to hold ration cards as well, the guideline says.

