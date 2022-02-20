Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Amid the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) released its poll manifesto, released before the third phase, promised a 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs if their party comes to power.

Earlier, the party promised to fix the 69,000 teacher recruitment reservation scam in Uttar Pradesh. Along with this, a promise has been made to remove the problems of B Ed candidates and adjustment of TET has also been made after the formation of the Samajwadi Party government.

It is noteworthy that all the organisations related to teachers' recruitment and the aggrieved candidates met Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav and submitted a memorandum to him for the redressal of their grievances.

In turn, Akhilesh Yadav had also assured to solve their problems if the Samajwadi Party government was formed, but when the manifesto of the Samajwadi Party was released a day ago, these major problems could not be included in it. After which now the Samajwadi Party has tried to woo the people belonging to these classes by including these issues in its manifesto.

