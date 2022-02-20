Uttar Pradesh: In the battle of ballot, the third phase of Uttar Pradesh elections began at 7 am on Sunday. In the this phase, 59 Assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls. The districts where elections are to be held are Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Kasganj, Hathras, Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Auraiya, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

In all, 627 candidates are locking the horns. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections. Among the key constituencies where polling began on Sunday include Karhal where former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting his maiden Assembly poll. The BJP has pitted Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice Satya Pal Singh Baghel against Akhilesh Yadav.

Also Read:Samajwadi Party urges EC to deploy additional security forces at 'sensitive' booths in UP's Jaunpur

Akhilesh's uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) supremo Shivpal Singh Yadav is in the frayy from the Jaswantnagar seat. Polls in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Besides UP, polling for assembly elections in Goa and Uttarakhand has recently concluded. Manipur will go to the polls in two phases on February 28 and March 5. The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur will begin on March 10.