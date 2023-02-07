Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): In a horrific incident reminiscent of Delhi's Kanjhawala horror earlier this year, a man was dragged by a car for 11 kilometers in the Noida-Agra Yamuna Expressway on Monday night. The suspected hit-and-drag incident came to light after the car was stopped at the Mant toll plaza near Mathura.

The driver was identified as Delhi-based Virender Singh, who was subsequently arrested. Singh blamed lowered visibility owing to fog as the reason behind the accident, police officials said. The body was stuck in the car's undercarriage and dragged for an extensive period, resulting in mutilation, they also added.

Also read: Bajrang Dal worker shot dead in Rajasthan's Udaipur; property dispute suspected

"There was a dense fog at the Expressway last night, hence there was the least visibility due to which the man who met with some accident stuck with his car," SP Dehat Trigun Bisen said, quoting the accused. "A dead body was discovered trapped under a four-wheeler late on Monday night. Personnel at the Mant toll plaza saw this and informed the police, who reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The identity of the deceased person has not been determined yet," SSP Sailesh Kumar Pandey noted.

The accused has informed that he was travelling from Agra towards Noida with his wife at the time of the incident, and was not aware as to when the body came under his car, Pandey also said. Cameras in the area are being scanned and villagers in nearby areas are being questioned about any possible leads to identify the deceased, police also said.