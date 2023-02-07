Udaipur: A Bajrang Dal worker was shot dead by unknown assailants in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Sunday in an alleged property dispute, police said. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. The slain has been identified as Bajrang Dal leader Rajendra alias Raju (42). As per Additional Superintendent of Police City Chandrasheel Singh Thakur, Raju was shot dead during night hours when he was coming out of his shop at Rampura intersection of Ambamata police station area of the city.

The assailants shot three rounds at Raju and fled from the spot leaving the victim in a pool of blood. Soon after the incident, the locals shifted Raju to MB Hospital in Udaipur, where he succumbed to his injuries, Superintendent of Police City Chandrasheel Singh Thakur said. He said that the victim had one bullet in his head.

The SP said that police have identified the accused based on the CCTV footage of the incident. The two youths can be seen running away from the crime spot. SP Chandrasheel Thakur said that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

He said a special police team has been formed for the purpose. The actual reason for the murder was not immediately known. However police suspect that the slain Raju was embroiled in a property dispute with an acquaintance. It is learnt that a youth named Bunty has taken responsibility for the murder. In the now deleted Facebook post, Bunty said that Raju wanted to grab his maternal uncle's land worth crores for which he killed him.

Police are confirming the veracity of the post and Bunty's claim. A suspect has also been detained in the case. Additional Superintendent of Police City Chandrasheel Singh Thakur said further investigation into the murder is going on. He said the post-mortem of the deceased will be done in the mortuary of MB Hospital and the body will be handed over to the relatives.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad Udaipur President Sukhlal Lohar has expressed anguish over the killing. He said that the police and the administration have proved to be a failure in the whole matter. Pertinently, slain Raju was a history-sheeter and had multiple cases against his name.