Margram (Birbhum): One Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker died and another was seriously injured in a bomb explosion in Margram in Birbhum last night. Police have arrested the main accused and five others. A huge police contingent has been posted in the area. The deceased person was identified as Newton Sheikh (25), who succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital.

TMC panchayat head Bhutto Sheikh's brother Laltu Sheikh, who sustained bleeding injuries, is undergoing treatment. The kin of the deceased alleged that bombs were thrown by the Congress miscreants. Police have arrested the main accused Sujauddin along with five others late last night. Preliminary investigations have revealed that it was a pre-planned attack and the bombs were hurled to eliminate TMC workers Newton and Laltu.

The incident comes a week after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the district. Prior to this, a bomb blast at Basanti in South 24 Parganas left one dead and two injured and bombs were recovered in Canning yesterday. Last year, a TMC panchayat leader died after bombs were reportedly hurled at him in Rampurhat.