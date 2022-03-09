Lucknow: A day ahead of counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Election Commission officials have informed that postal ballot counting in the state will begin at 8 am and EVM vote-counting will begin at 8:30 am on Thursday.

Talking to ANI about it, Additional CEO BD Ram Tiwari said that all the necessary security arrangements have been made ahead of the counting. He said, "CAPF security arrangement outside strongroom has been made."

Ram Tiwari also said that as soon as postal ballot counting ends, Election Commission will begin with the last round of EVM counting.

Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have upped the ante over their allegations of rigging of votes since Tuesday.

READ: 'Rigging' row intensifies in UP: SP shares video of official admitting to lapse; BSP claims VVPAT slips burnt