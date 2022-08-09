Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) : A 13-year-old boy was smothered to death by a man after a failed attempt at sexual assault, police said. The accused Mohd Furqan has been arrested. According to Bijnor Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh, the boy had gone missing on August 3 and his family, along with villagers, mounted a search and found his naked body in a forested are the next day.

Family of the deceased had filed a case against an unidentified person. During investigation, Mohd Furqan's name came to light as a villager had seen him accompanying the boy. When we interrogated him, he confessed that he took the boy to a forested area and attempted to sodomise him. When he resisted and tried to escape, Furqan smothered him to death to avoid getting caught," he said.--IANS

