New Delhi: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Lucknow on October 29. During his visit, Shah will hold an important meeting with the party office bearers of the state.

According to the sources, the Home Minister will share a 'mega plan' with the BJP office-bearers of UP and will also give a time-bound target to each office-bearer.

State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state party president Swatantra Dev Singh, state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, election co-in-charge Anurag Thakur, and organization general secretary Sunil Bansal, and other senior party leaders, will also attend the meeting.

The party is focusing on every minute detail in six areas of UP, which includes Kashi, Goraksha, Awadh, Kanpur-Bundelkhand, Braj and Paschim to concur 350 seats in the 2022 assembly elections.

Following the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the media in-charge, co-in-charge, state spokesperson and media panellists have been instructed to hold a meeting with the media team of all the 98 organizational districts of the state and train them to respond to the recent Lakhimpur Kheri incident and to the opposition's attack related to the farmers' protest.

Talking to ETV Bharat, leading political analyst Desh Ratan Nigam said, "The election of UP is very important. There are 73 Lok Sabha seats and probably that is why the election preparations are being organised under the supervision of Amit Shah. The party meeting can be seen from a political perspective,"

While responding to a question on why Amit Shah has been given the responsibility of UP polls even though he has given up the president post, Desh Ratan Nigam adds, "there is no alternative to experience. Shah has also been the president and a crowd-puller in his rallies and roadshows. So the party is taking the advantage of his immense experience. That's why he has been declared as campaign in charge in most important states. J.P Nadda is the president and he is also active."

Reacting to a question on how far BJP will manage to secure 350 seats in the upcoming polls the analyst said, "the organization is very strong in Uttar Pradesh and if the party works hard towards its goal, then it is very close to concurring the number."

Read: Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of development projects in Srinagar today