Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The Special Task Force on February 27 arrested Sadakat Khan, a resident of Ghazipur and an LLB student at Allahabad University, in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. Following the arrest, at least 210 students of Allahabad Central University's Muslim Boarding Hostel were asked to vacate the hostel and the rooms were sealed till Eid-ul-Fitr after it was alleged that the conspiracy of the Umesh Pal murder case was hatched in the room of the hostel.

The police, during the investigation, found the hostel under suspicion and Sadakat used to live in the hostel's room No 36 after even completing his studies. The hostel authorities revealed that out of 210 students residing in 107 rooms, 43 are living illegally. A police officer said that the hostel has been a stronghold of criminals. Whereas room number 36 was sealed a week ago.

A notice issued by hostel superintendent Irfan Ahmad Khan put up on the notice board said, "It has been decided in the March 5, 2023, meeting of the hostel authority that seeing the current circumstances, all the students should vacate their rooms, along with their belongings by March 6." "From March 6, 2023, to Eid-ul-Fitr, the hostel will remain closed. Disciplinary action will be initiated against those who do not comply with (the order)," it said.

The notice was issued after the district administration's report and even after the notice was issued, several students did not vacate the rooms until the police and SFT barged into their rooms and sealed them on Monday afternoon. Commissioner of Prayagraj Police Ramit Sharma on February 27 said Sadakat Khan's name appeared in the conspiracy of the Umesh Pal murder case. "Khan has given the names of some people involved in this conspiracy. He has also given information about calls made through social media apps. "His room was searched by the police team in his presence. While returning, he tried to flee, but fell after colliding with a divider and fell. He has sustained some injuries," Sharma had said.

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the killing of former BSP legislator Raju Pal, was gunned down on February 24 outside his home in Dhoomanganj in Prayagraj. While Umesh Pal succumbed to injuries the same day, his two security personnel died later while undergoing treatment. The man, who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal -- Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman -- was gunned down in an encounter with Prayagraj police early Monday, officials said. ACP Shivkuti Rajesh Kumar Yadav said all the rooms of the Muslim Hostel run by the Muslim Literary Association, have been vacated and sealed.