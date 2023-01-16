Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav has accepted Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s invitation to attend a public rally in Khammam district of Telangana on January 18. Yadav will be leaving Lucknow on the evening of January 17 and attending KCR's mega rally on January 18 in Khammam. Later, he will be visiting local temples as well. Yadav, who keeps advocating the Third Front at the Centre, earlier said, "I have received the invitation for the BRS public rally and will attend it.”

Regarding the Congress invite, he said, “I have received the invitation from the Congress to attend the concluding function of Bharat Jodo Yatra, but I will discuss the invite with party leaders before taking the final decision over attending the event.” He has put Congress’ invitation to join the concluding function of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra at Srinagar on January 30 on hold.

Earlier, he had distanced himself from the Bharat Jodo Yatra when it entered Uttar Pradesh on January 3. The presence of several opposition leaders and Chief Ministers like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected in the rally.